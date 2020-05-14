Connie Pace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memoriam

May 14, 1933 to Nov. 12, 2019

Brother, I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will always feel you in my heart forever. Rest Well.

Love your #2 Bro

John Graham and family


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved