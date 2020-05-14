In memoriam
May 14, 1933 to Nov. 12, 2019
Brother, I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will always feel you in my heart forever. Rest Well.
Love your #2 Bro
John Graham and family
Published in Post-Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.