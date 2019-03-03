|
|
age 82, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. Born in Birmingham, AL but moved to Gary, IN early in life. Graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. A retiree from Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal) after around 30 years of service. She was an active member of Embassies of Christ at the time of death. Preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Lee Williams, and her beloved husband, Herbert L. Holmes. Survived by her only sister: Marzetta Patterson and her only daughter, Carla Davis (Shawn); her grandchildren: Kelli Perkins (Terrance), Joshua Williams, and Morganne Davis; her great-grandchildren: Kennedi, AJ, and Mariyah; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and cherished friends. Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am. All services at Embassies of Christ, 4285 Cleveland, Gary IN. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019