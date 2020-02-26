|
Mother Corine Williams was called to rest Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born November 29, 1927 to the late Costella and Joseph Mauls in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by husband Ronnie Williams Sr., children Ronnie Jr. and Myra and 2 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories children: Laverne (Harry) Darby, Lavera Satterwhite, Chester (Grace) Williams, Shirley Williams and Vanessa (Calvin) Martin; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. She was a member of City of Praise M.B. Church. Corine was a loving and nurturing woman. She leaves a legacy of having an Open Heart, Open Hands and Open Home to all! Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m.with family hours 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Revelation M.B. Church, 3140 W. 21st Ave, Gary, IN. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020