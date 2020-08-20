1/1
Corliss Williams
1946 - 2020
Corliss Williams, 73 departed this life on August 11, 2020 at home in Merrillville, IN. She was born in Gary, Indiana to Joshua Alvin Baker and Rebecca (Perry) Baker on December 21, 1946. Corliss attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1964. She graduated from Babizon School of Modeling, Don Roberts Beauty School and Catherine College School of Business. Corliss worked as a licensed cosmetologist, worked for the City of Gary at Brunswick Center and worked as an Inventory Specialist for Rigis. She loved to coordinate fashion shows and was a great Fashion Commentator. She loved stylish clothes and shoes. She had a gift for gab and was voted the most talkative girl of the class. She was a sport fanatic and knew the games and was always making a bet. Corliss was an avid bid whist player with a spirit of always winning. She had an infectious smile and a huge personality. She was truly a diva who love to sparkle, no matter the occasion. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Leneide Baker, nephew, Bryon Baker and brother-in-law, Curtis Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 31 years, John Williams, daughter, Millicent Browning, son, Lawrence (Rendell) Perry, granddaughter Lauren Perry, grandson Michael Perry and great granddaughter Michayla Perry, her siblings Alton (Sally) Baker, Victor Baker, Bruce Baker, Darryl Baker, Herschell (Leonie) Baker, Karen Baker Curry, brothers-in-law, Vernon Williams, Thomas Williams, sister-in-law Althea Hines, three stepchildren, Seretha Williams, Quincey (Meshondra) Williams, Antoinette Carderna, loving life time friend Shirley (Rufus) Morgan, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Corliss was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., family hour 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral service Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Corliss could light up a room as no other could. She was witty, always with a smile. It hurt to know my friend was gone but will forever be remembered in my heart!
Ethel Crocker-Smith
Classmate
