Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
El Bethel Apostolic
2316 Taney Place
Gary, IN
Cornelia "Jackie" Garmon was born September 23, 1951 in Hattiesburg, MS to Roland Sr. and Emma (Henderson) Hill. She was the 5th of ten children born to this union. The family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1952. There, the family joined Zion Temple where she was baptized in Jesus name by Bishop O.C. Garmon. She graduated from West Side High School in 1971. She was blessed with 4 children. In 1988, she married her lifetime partner and best friend Kenneth Garmon Sr., whom she remained married until the Lord called her home. She leaves to celebrate her life devout husband and caregiver Kenneth Garmon, Sr., children Monique Haynes, of Petal MS; Reginald (Tonya) Hill, George Charles Grey, Chantia' Andrews, siblings Frank Hill and Maxine (Leo) McDowell and Reginal Hill, Rolanda (Tommy) McFadden and Roland (Sedonia) Hill Jr., and Portia Hill, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday August 8th from 12pm until 8pm (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral service will take place Friday August 9, 2019 11am at El Bethel Apostolic 2316 Taney Place Gary, Indiana. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
