passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She is survived by five sons: Qossi Ali Rodgers, Kenzie (Matrina) Rodgers, Frederick (Tara) Rodgers, Robert (Kellee) Rodgers, and Marquis Rodgers. Cornelia was an active resident at Linden House Gary and was involved with various in-house committees. At the time of her death she was Linden House council General Secretary, and Treasurer. Visitation: 9am-2pm with services to follow at 2pm. All services at The Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019