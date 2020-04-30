|
Cornelius Cates, known affectionately as Connie, was born into this world on March 31, 1930 through the marriage union of the late Cornelius and Ida Clay. The Lord called her home on April 26, 2020. Connie was united in holy matrimony to Percy Cates, Jr. To this union, four children were born: Beverly Joyce, Percy III, Clay Charles, and Maurice Davin. After migrating from Mississippi to Chicago and eventually Gary, Indiana, Connie and family joined First Baptist Church under the pastoral of Reverend Robert E. Penn. There she remained a member for the rest of her days. As a professional, Connie had a distinguished decade's long tenure at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, from which she retired in the early 2000's. Connie was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Percy Jr., daughter Beverly, parents Cornelius and Ida, and siblings Johnny, Robert, Joseph, Elijah, Moses, Ruthie May, Mildred, Ida, Josephine, and Beatrice. Left behind to cherish Connie's memory are her children Percy Cates III, Clay Charles (Evelyn) Cates, Dr. Maurice Davin Cates, sister Dorothy Lumpkin, nine grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, services for Mrs. Cates will be private.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020