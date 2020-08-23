Carnell Foster, 84, of Merrillville, passed away on August 19th at 6:35pm in Hobart, IN. Carnell Foster was born in Yazoo City, MS to Grace and William Leavy on June 14, 1936. She attended McNair High School in Belzona, MS. She was a member of New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years where she served faithfully as an Usher, Cook and wherever needed. She was a member of the Thursday Early Morning Bowling League. She was a family woman, with a big heart that loved to cook. Respectfully known to blood relatives and friends turned family, as Granny. Carnell is preceded in death by her mother and father Grace and William Leavy, her children; Shirley Ann Williams, Opal Anderson, William "Tom" Abrons, and Mark Foster; her siblings Franklin Leavy, Curtis Leavy, William Leavy, Earnestine Williams, William "Bonnie" Street, Polly Holmes, Willie B Lambs, Lily Allen, Lucille Poolees, Ruby Leavy, and Spencer Leavy. Carnell is survived by her children; Ellis Mitchell Williams, Carl (Anita) Abrons, Joyce McCloud, Nichole (Jay-Paul) Foster-Hinds; siblings Lola Worsham (Robin Worsham – daughter) and Arthur Leavy (Kenneth Steele –nephew) and a host of Grand, Great and Great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. The family of Carnell Foster wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Saint Mary's nurses, doctors and hospital staff. Visitation will be August 25th at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, IN from 9am to 1pm. Private funeral services will be held for immediate family at 2pm on Tuesday, August 25th at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, IN with Pastor Corey Jackson, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.