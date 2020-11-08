Cortenei D. Moore age 37 of Gary, IN passed away October 24, 2020. Cortenei graduated from Lew Wallace High School. He was talented in track, basketball and swimming. He was a warm-hearted loving person who never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his mother Dionne L. Moore. He leaves cherish his memories daughter Kourtini R. Moore of Lafayette, IN, brother Johnny T. Moore, grandmother Linda T. Moore, father Corwin D. Hicks and great-grandmother Mamie Clifton. A host of aunt's, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He will be in our memories forever. A Celebration of his life will be as soon as we can be safely together. *Please Sign Guest Book. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





