Craig A. Willis
1950 - 2020
Craig A. Willis, 69, retired, Accounts Payable at Bethlehem/Arcelor Mittal Burns Harbor, passed on June 10, 2020. Husband of Joyce Willis, 2 sons, 2 stepdaughters; Mother, Shirley Willis-Ross, 1 brother, and 1 sister. Alumni Gary Roosevelt Class of 1968.

Public viewing & visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, 9:00a-12:00p. Funeral Services to start immediately after the visitation at 12:00p-all services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home - 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN, 46410, (219) 980-1777

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
