Craig A. Willis, 69, retired, Accounts Payable at Bethlehem/Arcelor Mittal Burns Harbor, passed on June 10, 2020. Husband of Joyce Willis, 2 sons, 2 stepdaughters; Mother, Shirley Willis-Ross, 1 brother, and 1 sister. Alumni Gary Roosevelt Class of 1968.
Public viewing & visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, 9:00a-12:00p. Funeral Services to start immediately after the visitation at 12:00p-all services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home - 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to:
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN, 46410, (219) 980-1777
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.