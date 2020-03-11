|
Cress Henry "Doc" Kimbrough 69, of Gary IN, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Gary, IN. Cress was born in Chicago, IL to Robert and Terry Kimbrough on March 6, 1950. He served our country in the Marine Corp, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and awarded a National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksmen Badge. He was involved in different organizations and fundraisers through Veteran Village. Cress is survived by his children, Tiffany (Maurice) Garland, Cress (Tawanna) Kimbrough II, Nakiah Kimbrough, Brande (Michael) Jiles, Shaun Kimbrough, Kristopher Kimbrough, Raedawn "Babygirl" Kimbrough (Antoine), brother Ronnie Kimbrough, Sisters Charmayne Beard, Maryann Kimbrough, 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am at Manual Memorial 421 W. 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020