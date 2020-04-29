Home

For more information about
Crystal Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Crystal Renee Brown


Crystal Renee Brown Obituary
Crystal Renee Brown was born August 29, 1963 in Gary, IN to Otis and Henricine Brown. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Koinonia Baptist Church. She graduated from Wirt High School class of 1981 and attended UAB and Phoenix University. She worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital NICU and East Chicago and Hammond School Systems before relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada where she worked for the Clark County School District. On April 16, 2020, Crystal answered her call to her Heavenly Father. Crystal was a remarkable mother, daughter, sibling, friend and nurse. She was preceded in death by her father, Otis and her sister, Evelyn Lewis. She leaves to cherish fond memories, three children, Tenae Brown, Gavin Hameen and Krystian Hameen; mother, Henricine Brown; brother, Jerome (Nina) Brown and a host of family and friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later time. Cremation services were handled by Affordable Cremation and burial in Las Vegas. Online expressions and condolences may be shared with the family at www.affordablecbs.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
