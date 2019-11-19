Home

Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory
370 N. County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 940-3791
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory
370 N. County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory
370 N. County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Crystel L. Fisher Obituary
Crystel L. Fisher, age 69, of Portage, passed away with family by her side on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Calumet Park Hobart/Portage Chapel (370 N. County Line Rd, Hobart, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the start of service on Thursday. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-940-3791 or visit mycalumetpark.com for full obituary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
