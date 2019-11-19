|
|
Crystel L. Fisher, age 69, of Portage, passed away with family by her side on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Calumet Park Hobart/Portage Chapel (370 N. County Line Rd, Hobart, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the start of service on Thursday. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-940-3791 or visit mycalumetpark.com for full obituary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019