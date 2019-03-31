|
Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake after a short illness. He attended Roosevelt High School and received a G.E.D while serving in the U.S. Army. He worked as a professional electrician and cable installer for many years. He leaves to mourn his passing daughters, Melissa (Kevin) Mitchell, Larona (Greg) Carter and Lodonna Davis; sisters, Josephine Shaw and Janis Taylor; IV; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Monday April 1, 2019 at Zoe Life Christian Ministries 2117 McKinley Street Gary, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:00am and will be immediately followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019