Curtis Flournoy
1941 - 2020
Curtis Flournoy was born August 13th 1941, to Jack and Ethel Flournoy in Gary IN. Curtis attended Tolleston High school. He was U.S. Marine, Curtis was employed at Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 40 years where he became a foreman, he retired in June of 2003.

Curtis passed away Friday June 25th 2020, he was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Ethel Flournoy, his son Derrick Flournoy and brothers Orah (O.G.), Ardelbert, Douglas, Jessie and Darnell Flournoy. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Mary Ella Flournoy, daughters Sheila (Michael) Diggins of Las Vegas NV., Tina and Erica Flournoy of Gary IN., sisters Helen Lewis of Chesterton IN., Geraldine Winston and Gloria Ragulen of Gary IN, Patricia (George) Bradley of Lynwood IL., and Sondra Price of Colorado Springs, CO., brothers Willie (Darlene) of San Diego, CA. Glen (Edna) of Fairfield CA. and Dennis of Minneapolis MN. two granddaughters, two grandsons, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Public viewing & visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:00a-11:00a. Private funeral services immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. All Services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
July 11, 2020
You were a wonderful person and co-worker may God be with the family at this time.
Juanita Connell
Coworker
