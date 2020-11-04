Elder Curtis L. Mabone Jr, 49 of Gary, Indiana passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. Son of Veronica and Curtis L. Mabone Sr. Loving husband of 28 years to Krystal Mabone. Devoted dad to Airicka-Shayne, Genae, Kortney, and Vanesah. Awesome Gandad to Chayce and Kendall. Brother of Anthony (Christine) Mabone, Brian (Channel) Mabone, and Evony Mabone. Best friend to Sherry Moore- Schultz. Preceded in death by sister Felicia L. Mabone. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 2020. Family hour from 4-6pm with a memorial service following after. Funeral service Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10am at The Crossing Church (formerly known as Southlake Worship Center), 3440 West 61st Ave. Hobart, IN 46342. Bishop Brandon A. Jacobs, officiant. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store