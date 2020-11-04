1/1
Curtis L. Mabone Jr.
Elder Curtis L. Mabone Jr, 49 of Gary, Indiana passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. Son of Veronica and Curtis L. Mabone Sr. Loving husband of 28 years to Krystal Mabone. Devoted dad to Airicka-Shayne, Genae, Kortney, and Vanesah. Awesome Gandad to Chayce and Kendall. Brother of Anthony (Christine) Mabone, Brian (Channel) Mabone, and Evony Mabone. Best friend to Sherry Moore- Schultz. Preceded in death by sister Felicia L. Mabone. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 2020. Family hour from 4-6pm with a memorial service following after. Funeral service Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10am at The Crossing Church (formerly known as Southlake Worship Center), 3440 West 61st Ave. Hobart, IN 46342. Bishop Brandon A. Jacobs, officiant. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Crossing Church (formerly known as Southlake Worship Center)
NOV
6
Memorial service
06:00 PM
The Crossing Church (formerly known as Southlake Worship Center)
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Crossing Church (formerly known as Southlake Worship Center)
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
November 3, 2020
Although I have never talked too or met Curtis, I felt that I knew him from The Insomniacs. I extend my love to your family and prayers for peace.
Claudia (creolecutie68)
Friend
November 3, 2020
I will miss you cuz, it will not be same and I know you and lisa are up in heaven sanging. Love you.
Latoya Mabone
Family
November 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Demetria Weatherington
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Tonja &#8220;T-Rob&#8221;Robinson-Lopez
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Curtis was a well loved friend. He always had a smile and was always a good guy. He was my classmate as well coworker, he will be missed. Rest In Heaven.
Marcellus Johnson
Coworker
November 3, 2020
To the Mabone Family,

May GOD be with you during these difficult times. Curtis was a friend, classmate, fellow shipmate in the Navy and he will truly be missed. Rest in Heaven my friend.
Duane and Latonya Spears
Friend
November 3, 2020
Curtis Sr, Veronica, and the entire Mabone family,
I offer my sincerest condolence in the passing of Curtis, Jr. I had the pleasure of knowing him through State Farm. He was always a gentleman and always respectful. May you forever cherish his memories. Just a few words to comfort and assure you that God has not forgotten you! "Psalm 46"
Veronica Y Scott & Family
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
