Curtis Lamont Walton Jr (CJ) age 14 of Gary ,In passed away September 12,2019. CJ was a lifelong member of True Light International Ministries in which he faithfully participated in the Angels Ministry then progressed to the Youth and Mime Ministry. CJ was a freshman at Calumet New Tech High School where he will be remembered by many as "#19 a defensive line-man" on the varsity football team.He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather Thomas Lee Johnson as well as paternal grandmother Florine Tucker and Uncle Edward Walton. Maternal grandmother Angela Jordan and Uncle Antonio Jordan. CJ is survived by parents Curtis Sr & Quentina Walton . Siblings Kenya, Terrence, Micaiah, Essence, Joshua, Symphony, Paul and Elijah. Great grandmother Deloris Parris. Grandparents Rev.Paul (Yolanda) Killins and Deborah Kirby. Great Aunt Alicia Jumper, Uncles James (Melissa) Kirby, Zacheus (Sarah) Kirby & Darrin Jordan. Aunt Camissa Smith. Along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday September 27,2019 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday September 28,2019 at 11:00 a.m. all services at True Light International Ministries 1257 N. Cline Ave Griffith, In. Internment st. John/Joseph Cemetery Hammond, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019