|
|
Cynthia A. Brown age 65, departed this life on September 1, 2019 . Cynthia attended Emerson High School class of 1973 and Grambling University Class of 1977. Cynthia worked at Methodist Hospital for many years and later began a career teaching home economics in the Gary, IN and East Chicago, IN school districts. Those left to cherish her memory , son Malcolm Holmes (Gary, IN), mother Naomi Brown (Gary, IN), sister Beverly (Charles) Jenkins (Athens, TX), brother Floyd (Tracy) Brown (Merrillville, IN) and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will begin at 12pm and repast will follow; both will be held at the Indian American Cultural Center 8605 Merrillville Road, Merrillville, Indiana 46410, Pastor Hollis Manna Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019