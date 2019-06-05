Home

Cynthia "Cindy" Brewer-Neal Age 61 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 31, 2019. Cynthia was born May 21, 1958 in Gary,In to Lenzy L. Sr. and Revenia Brewer. She was a graduate of Roosevet High School Class of 1976.She was preceded in death by her father Lenzy L. Brewer Sr., brother William (Buster); paternal grandparents Samuel and Ollie Brewer; maternal grandparents Roosevelt Hart and Lucille Gray; nephew Jackita Gilliam (Jihad Muhammad). Cynthia fun loving memories will be forever cherished by devoted husband William Thomas Neal; mother Revenia Brewer;daughters Keona Brewer, Shar-Day Brewer; son Derrick (Raikessha) Brewer, brothers Lenzy Jr. (Vermell) Brewer; Kevin (Brenda) Brewer; sisters Celestine(Frank)Jones; Lenetta Brewer; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grand daughter; Special cousin Tonya Gray; Sister/Friends Gloria (Go Go) Authur; Yvonne (Duckie) Manley and host of relatives and friends.Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon, Family Hours 5:00 – 7:00 at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Avenue. Homegoing Services Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 2307 Rhode St. Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019
