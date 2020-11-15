1/1
Cynthia D. Martin
1957 - 2020
Cynthia Darlene Martin age 63 of Gary, Indiana made her transition Friday, November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Georgia Williams, three sisters; Rosemary Clark, Georgia Lou Amos, Carrie Benton, and one brother, Charles Williams, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories; Loving and Devoted Husband, Frank Martin, Sr., three children; LaKysha (Timothy) Broaders, Elaine Mays both of Indianapolis, Indiana; one son; Chase Martin of Gary, Indiana. Five Sisters; Rose Yeager, Geneva McKinley, Ann (wil) Amos, Ester Parker, and Cheyanne Williams. Six grandchildren; Timothy Broaders II, Tylin Broaders, Kailyn Boyd, Karmon Patterson, Kaiden Patterson and TaLaya Broaders; A special friend; Jane Bradley and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation only with family and friends, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00 a.m., no services to follow.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
1 entry
November 14, 2020
LaKysha and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I send my condolences and love from my family to yours. May you hold those memories, that are so dear, close to your heart. God bless you and your family with peace and comfort, knowing that one day you will see her again.
Kimberly Stegall
Friend
