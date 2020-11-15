Cynthia Darlene Martin age 63 of Gary, Indiana made her transition Friday, November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Georgia Williams, three sisters; Rosemary Clark, Georgia Lou Amos, Carrie Benton, and one brother, Charles Williams, Jr.She leaves to cherish her fond memories; Loving and Devoted Husband, Frank Martin, Sr., three children; LaKysha (Timothy) Broaders, Elaine Mays both of Indianapolis, Indiana; one son; Chase Martin of Gary, Indiana. Five Sisters; Rose Yeager, Geneva McKinley, Ann (wil) Amos, Ester Parker, and Cheyanne Williams. Six grandchildren; Timothy Broaders II, Tylin Broaders, Kailyn Boyd, Karmon Patterson, Kaiden Patterson and TaLaya Broaders; A special friend; Jane Bradley and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation only with family and friends, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00 a.m., no services to follow.