Cynthia Dorthea White, age 72 passed away on July 22, 2020. She was the 5th of 9 children, born to Raymond Thurman and Mary Potter on June 27, 1948. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of '1965'. She was a member of the Madrigal Singers for 2 years and an avid roller skater for many years. She was employed for the National Can Company for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Lake County Association for Special Needs and Workshop. Cynthia was a devoted member of SS Monica/Luke. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Thurman and Mary Potter; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories, loving husband of 43 years, Robert White; daughter, Antionette Renee Potter; brother, Michael (Albertine) Potter; sister, Bridgette (Todd) Cody; aunts: Ruby Lockwood and Roberta Grimes; special nephew, Donelle Barnes; a host of sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation: Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9-11:00 am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. held at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Rev. Lloyd Keith, officiating. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery. DUE to COVID-19, masks are required!!