Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
3140 W 21st Avenue
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
3140 W 21st Avenue
Gary, IN
D'Artrell "Dinky" Brown

D'Artrell "Dinky" Brown Obituary
D'Artrell made his transition on Sunday February 3, 2019 at the age of 42. D'Artrell was a "94" graduate of Gary Lew Wallace. D'Artrell had a love for his family, music, and video games. D'Artrell accepted God into his life and became a member of New Revelation Baptist Church. D'Artrell is survived by his mother Beverly Gleese, grandmother Barbara Johnson, sons Diante' Brown and Tyler Williams, sisters Sherice Anderson, Quiana Douglas, and Johnnett Roby (Jamaal Joseph), nephews Johnnie Rivera Jr., Emmanuel Evans, Elvee Evans, and Tavares Brown Jr., and nieces Andrea Williams, Adrienne Smith, and Jaslynn Joseph. D'Artrell is preceded in death by his father Charles Brown, Great-Grandmother Emma Lee Miles, and daughter Aryanna Brown. Visitation 9:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 until 11:00 am followed by service at New Revelation Baptist Church located at 3140 W 21st Avenue in Gary, IN. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
