Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Daisy Lee Tidwell Obituary
Daisy Lee (Hardimon) Tidwell was born September 20, 1934 in Prescott, Arkansas to Sandy and Leola Hardimon. She married Edgar Daniel Tidwell in 1949. She attended Pilgrim Rest MB Church. Daisy is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Edgar Daniel Tidwell, brothers Mayfield, James and Robert Hardimon, Clifford Reed, step-brother Ray Brades, son Daniel Tidwell and daughter Ruby Tidwell. She leaves to cherish her memories children Annie Lee Hunt, Ollie Ve Casey, James Henry (Denise) Tidwell, Donald Ray Tidwell, Rosetta (Keith) Webb, Cynthia Marie Gee; 2 brothers and 3 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday April 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. Homecoming Celebration Saturday April 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm All services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Pastor Charles Adams, Jr., officiating. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, In.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
