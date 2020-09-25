Age of 76, made her transition to eternity on September 20, 2020. She was born in Doddsville, MS to the union of Albert Sr. and Josephine Johnson who preceded her in death. She accepted Christ at an early age. She was the oldest daughter out of eleven children. Sisters and Brothers Albert Jr., Dorothy, Ruth, Carl, and Lester also preceded her in death. Daisy graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961 and is also a graduate of IUN with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She is a retired Postal Worker, retired FEMA consultant and tax consultant/preparer. Daisy also was an evangelist with her own Christian radio show on WWCA. Daisy also was a caregiver. She is survived by her only Son, Damian Fields; Sister and Brothers, Arthur (Christal) Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Wanda Coleman, Curtis Johnson, and Carmelita(Jeffery) Black; Sister-in-law, Marquita Johnson; Five Grandchildren, Dameshia, Anfernee, Kalynn, Mariah, and Takiea; Nine great grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will be Sunday September 27, 2020 1-8pm Family Hour 6-8pm. Funeral will be Monday September 28, 2010, Visitation 9-11am Service will begin at11am





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store