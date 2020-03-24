Home

DaJon E.W. Rowlett Sr. age 37 went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. He preceded in death by his grandfather Louis Arnold Sr. & Earnest Rowlett. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Charlotte Harris, 2 children DaJon Rowlett Jr. & Jae'Da Brown. 2 sisters and 2 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12pm-8pm Family hours at 6pm-8pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00am everything is held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020
