Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel "Parlor of Peace
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel "Parlor of Peace
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN
Damarius Carr Obituary
Age 21 passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Gary, IN. Carr attended Roosevelt High School and earned his GED. Carr loved spending time with his kids and loved ones. He also loved the mother of his children, Akeeah. He is survived by his Mother, Sharice (Jevon) of Gary, IN; Children, Damarius Jr., Kymariana and Kyrie of Lafayette, IN. He is preceded in death by his father, Marlon Carr Sr and Grandmother, Ollie White. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Manuel "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Visitation will be held at 9-11am with funeral immediately at 11:00AM.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019
