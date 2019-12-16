|
Damaso Santiago Serrano, age 99, of Lake Station, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1920 in Yabaucoa, Puerto Rico to the late Eduviges and Eleuteria Santiago Serrano. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II. Damaso retired in 1982 from US Steel Gary Works where he worked at the Blast Furnace. He is survived by sons, Jose (Antonia) Serrano, Danny (Audrey) Serrano, Robert (Dean) Serrano; daughters, Carla Serrano, Julia (Antonio) DeJesus, Juanita (Jaime) DeValle, Maria (John) Wise and Norma (Mike) Martin; 18 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilaria Sanabria Serrano in 1975; second wife, Juanita Serrano in 2013; 2 sons, Antonio and Eduardo Serrano; 2 grandchildren, Steven Serrano, Jennifer Lynn Serrano; 3 sisters, Antonia Cintron, Carmen Rivera and infant Rafaela Serrano. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station starting with prayers at the funeral home at 10:45 am. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 16, 2019