Daniel Anthony Molchan, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born December 9, 1931 in Gary, IN to John and Anna (Panchak) Molchan. Daniel graduated from Purdue with his degree in education. He began his teaching and coaching career at Lowell High School and retired from Merrillville High School in 1988. In retirement, Daniel coached track at Morgan Twp. High School. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



On April 13, 1952 in Merrillville, Daniel married Patricia Shearer who survives along with their children, Kevin (Evonne) Molchan, Kimberly (Brian) McMillan, Daniel T. (Kelly) Molchan, and David (Karyl) Molchan; grandchildren, Andria, Aaron, Devin, Daniel D., Cory, Keagan, Paxton, Alleigh, and Hudson; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Seann McMillan.



Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.





