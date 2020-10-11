1/1
Daniel Bobo Jr.
1957 - 2020
Daniel Bobo Jr. was born March 14, 1957 to Mabel Greer. He served in the US Army and the Reserve for 10 years.

He departed this life October 2 ,2020. He was preceded in death by son Nathaniel Bobo, Grandma Mary "Nunny" Beecher, Favorite Aunt Mary "Sweet" Adams. Left to cherish his memory loving Mother Mabel Greer, wife Mary "Kim" Bobo, Son Daniel Bobo III, daughter Danielle Winfrey- Bobo, Loving Sister Pat Greer-Earle (James), Devoted cousins Daryl (Bonnie) Adams, Terrence Adams, Greer Karsten Adams, Louis Adams Jr., Long time friend Arthur Huntley, Nephew Marlon Colquitt Jr. (Ella), Niece Jasmine Colquitt, Great niece Jaya Joy, Great nephew Navari and a host of Family and Friends who loved him Dearly.

Services provided by Powell Coleman 3200 W 15th Gary IN at 1:00 on 10/12/2020, with viewing at 9:00 am 10/12/2020.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
09:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
OCT
12
Service
01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
October 10, 2020
Upon meet Daniel he was a total gentleman. It was a pleasure knowing him for the years I have. My condolences to the family and you will be in my prayers.
Selma Battle
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
Daryl L Adams
Family
