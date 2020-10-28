1/1
Daniel Brooks
1951 - 2020
Daniel Brooks, age 69 was born September 4, 1951 to the Dan Brooks Jr. and Emma Julkes Brooks- Jones in East Chicago, Indiana. He was a graduated of East Chicago Washington High School class of 1971. Daniel retired from the Boy Scouts of America after 35 years of service. Daniel passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by his supportive family. He is preceded in death by his parents, life partner Ionia Pradia; sisters Peggy Ann Williams, Carlene Brooks and brother–in–law Roger Orr. Daniel leaves to cherish his fond memories three sons Eric (Antoinette) Brooks; Joseph Patrick Brooks and Rionn Pradia; eight siblings Pinkie L.(Gregory) Brooks-Jones, Rosemary Brooks, Terry Ann Ivory, Valerie R. Whittaker, LaTanya Orr, David (Beryl) Brooks, Dwayne Brooks, Andrae (Micah) Brooks uncle Rodger Julkes Sr., aunt Annie Pearl Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
