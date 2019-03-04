Daniel David Bublitz, age 58, of Hobart, passed away peacefully March 1, 2019. Born in Gary, IN, in 1960, Dan grew up with his family in Miller Beach and then Hobart. He graduated from River Forest HS in 1979. He hails from Purdue where he earned BS and MS degrees in Hospitality and Public Administration. His career in hospitality included managing several Ground Round restaurants and in management for Carol Stream Country Club. He enjoyed his years in sales traveling the Midwest and was a district manager at Enforcer and a territory manager with Macklanburg-Duncan. His current position, which he enjoyed very much, and kept him closer to home was as a real estate professional with McColly Real Estate. Dan dearly loved his community and was a decades long active member and loyal supporter of the Hobart Jaycees and their many community projects. He later served as a Jaycee Senator. Dan brought joy into the lives of all he met with his jokes and great sense of humor, keen knowledge on so many topics, and his sincere friendship. He will be missed for years to come by his family and friends.Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father- Robert and Dolphe Bublitz; brother- Robin/Bob. He is survived by his wife-Susan of Hobart; two sisters -Kathy Grabiek (Tom) of Rumney, NH, and Carol Berning (Randall) of Naples, FL; one nephew-Matthew Berning of Naples, FL, and of course his three kitties-Striker, Silver and Nina.A Celebration of Dan's life will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in Hobart or to the Hobart Jaycees. www.burnsfuneral.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary