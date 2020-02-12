Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery
2200 Mesker Park Drive
Evansville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Lemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Lemon


1950 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel E. Lemon Obituary
Daniel E. Lemon, age 70, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away February 2, 2020. He was a graduate of Hobart High School; served in the Vietnam War in the Marines, was an avid reader and retired from Monosol in Gary. Daniel enjoyed traveling. He will be greatly missed.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents-Rezella and Jasper Lemon; wife-Leanna Lemon. He is survived by his loving companion-Linda Adams; son-Robert (Donna); daughter-Danielle Bokodi; grandchildren-Leanna, Richard, Caitlyn, Stephanie, Kendall, Killian; sister-Shirley Palmer.

Visitation for Daniel will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN., Interment February 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery, 2200 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville, IN., 47220.

www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -