Daniel "Danny" G. Beach, age 62, of DeMotte, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Aperion Care Center. He was born September 5, 1957, in Gary, IN, the son of Eugene and Sharon (Wood) Beach-Demps.
Danny attended Crown Point High School, Class of 1975. He was formerly employed at Inland Steel as a machine operator for 39 years. Danny was a former driver and volunteer for meals on wheels and a former crisis center volunteer. He had a passion for helping people. Danny was an avid reader, especially about history. He also enjoyed wildlife, watching birds, and other small animals. Danny took pleasure in traveling when he was able.
Danny is survived by his siblings: Sheila McChesney of Lebanon, TN; David (Mary) Demps of Lebanon, TN; Sandra Demps of Grand Forks, ND; Pamela (Steve) Rowland of Lafayette, IN; cousin: Debbie Furnifur; numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Marvin Demps.
Due to current health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hobart Animal Clinic. To share a memory with the Beach family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020