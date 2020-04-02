Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Daniel Pickens Obituary
age 80, earned his wings, after a long struggle with an illness on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Munster Med Inn. He was born on January 26, 1940 in Mobile, AL. He was a retired employee of EJ&E Railroad. Daniel was united in marriage on September 27, 1975 to Ollie Greene. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Edward and Rebecca Dandridge, 4 sisters, Theresa Seals, Bertha Mae Thomas, Geraldine Powell, and Elaine Dandridge. 2 brothers, David Pickett, and Willie Lee Dandridge. 1 daughter, Andrea L. Mathis. He leaves to cherish loving memories wife Ollie Pickens and his devoted 11 children, Carlos (Sandra) Pickens, Kenneth (Rosie) Pickens, Katrina Pickens, Jarvis Pickens, Davon Pickens, Tyler Pickens, DeShawn Pickens, Freddie (Lisa) Greene, LaTonya Thompson, Angela (Bishop Kevin) Gilkey. 1 brother, Solomon Dandridge. 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation-Monday April 6, 2020 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service immediately following at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue Gary, IN 46404.Pastor Kevin Gilkey officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
