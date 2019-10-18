Home

Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
Daniel Sobat
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Resources
Daniel W. Sobat Obituary
Daniel W. Sobat, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Park Place in St. John.

Dan is survived by his fiancé, Estelle Galanos of 40 years; brother, Dr. William (Barb) Sobat; nephews: Elliott (Cydney) Sobat, Adam (Shilow) Sobat and Willie (Kim) Sobat; extended family: Mary Galanos, Dr. William Galanos, Belinda Galanos and Helen Galanos; grandchildren: Helena, Estelle & Gus Galanos, Chris Galanos-Olsen & Aristotle Galanos.

Dan was preceded in death by his nephew, Warren; parents: Samuel & Frances; and John Galanos.

Dan was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Glen Park and Indiana State University. He taught the learning disabled children at Bailey Elementary School in Gary before retirement. Dan was a very giving person. He loved spending time with his family and Estelle, the love of his life, who he did everything with.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rafael Colon Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Memorial donations may be given in Dan's name to Cancer Research.

To sign Dan's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 769-3322.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019
