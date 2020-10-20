1/1
Daniel William Lenover
1970 - 2020
Daniel William Lenover, age 50 a longtime Lake Station/Portage resident passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1970 in Auburn, California. Daniel worked as a Truck Driver for UPS Freight and was a member of Local Union 705. He also served as a Union Steward for Local 705 for 13 years. He was part owner of a J & J Pizza Shack franchise in Michigan City. Daniel enjoyed racing cars and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lenover of Lake Station, IN; his parents, Kenneth and Mary Lenover of Sacramento, CA; and family members, Amanda Navarro Naz, Phillip Sublett, Kelly Sublett, Trystan Lenover, Trevor Lenover, Brenda Luoma, Declan Sublett, Greyson Foster, Cyric Rans, Amy Navarro Naz, Adam Sublett, Lilly Draper, Kenneth Lenover Jr., Steven Lenover, and Miguel Quinonze. Funeral services are Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Pastor Roy Richardson officiating. Visitation is Friday just prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Cremation will follow the services. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
OCT
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
October 19, 2020
Thank you for always being there for me, having my back, making me laugh, listening to each other vent every day at work! It will not be the same with out you! you will always be in my heart and never forgotten!!
Heather stacy
Friend
October 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Alex Holden
Friend
October 18, 2020
Good friends are hard to find harder to leave and Impossible to forget. Rest In Peace my friend you will be missed.
Hector Gonzalez
Friend
October 18, 2020
More then just a brother in-law you are a parental figure to me. You instilled so much of who I am. Family gathering won’t be the same with out you. I am so happy you found strength to carry on in your life after my sisters passing and found happiness and love with Jen and continued your legacy of instilling guidance in other young lives like you did mine. You have impacted so many lives your legacy will live on. I love you Big guy, I’ll see you on the other side. Watch over us and give those other angels of ours some love for us.
Corri Draper-meyer
Sister
October 18, 2020
I LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU
Lillian Draper
Family
October 18, 2020
Although you were my step-son I thought of like my son. I’ll miss your phone calls especially on Mother’s Day and my birthday it meant so much to me. You always made me laugh no matter how down I was. I’ll miss you more then you’ll ever know. Love you son Rest In Peace. Ps. Give your dad Mike a big kiss for me❤
Toni Quinonez
Family
October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020
You’ll be missed more then you know. Your my step son but I thought of you like my son. Loved that you always called me for Mother’s Day and birthday it meant so much to me, I’ll miss our talks and most of all I’ll miss you. I love you son may you Rest In Peace say hi to your dad Mike
Toni Quinonez
Family
October 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Son Dan. You were taken away too soon from all of us. There always will be very big holes in our hearts forever. We will love you and miss you so very much Danny forever.
Love Dad and Mom
Mom & Dad Lenover
Family
