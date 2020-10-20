Daniel William Lenover, age 50 a longtime Lake Station/Portage resident passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1970 in Auburn, California. Daniel worked as a Truck Driver for UPS Freight and was a member of Local Union 705. He also served as a Union Steward for Local 705 for 13 years. He was part owner of a J & J Pizza Shack franchise in Michigan City. Daniel enjoyed racing cars and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lenover of Lake Station, IN; his parents, Kenneth and Mary Lenover of Sacramento, CA; and family members, Amanda Navarro Naz, Phillip Sublett, Kelly Sublett, Trystan Lenover, Trevor Lenover, Brenda Luoma, Declan Sublett, Greyson Foster, Cyric Rans, Amy Navarro Naz, Adam Sublett, Lilly Draper, Kenneth Lenover Jr., Steven Lenover, and Miguel Quinonze. Funeral services are Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Pastor Roy Richardson officiating. Visitation is Friday just prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Cremation will follow the services. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com
.