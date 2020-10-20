More then just a brother in-law you are a parental figure to me. You instilled so much of who I am. Family gathering won’t be the same with out you. I am so happy you found strength to carry on in your life after my sisters passing and found happiness and love with Jen and continued your legacy of instilling guidance in other young lives like you did mine. You have impacted so many lives your legacy will live on. I love you Big guy, I’ll see you on the other side. Watch over us and give those other angels of ours some love for us.

Corri Draper-meyer

Sister