Dannie M. Walker (1936-2019) age 83 of Gary, IN. She gained her wings on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Daniel Farley, mother, Beulah Williams, husband, John T. Walker and son, Alex Walker. She leaves to cherish, son, Kent Walker, daughters, Venesia Dillahunty and LaVonne Walker; brother, Homer Farley and sister, Dorothy McFarland; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams Street, Gary, IN 46407 at 9a. to 11am followed by the Homegoing Services at 11am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019