Rev. Danny L. Bradford, a 19 year resident of Gary, IN. He was pastor emeritus of the New Bible Baptist Church where he faithfully served over 20 years. His love of people was evident in his spiritual teaching and leadership. Rev. Danny L. Bradford was born May 23, 1937 and he transitioned on June 19, 2020 surrounded by family.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years Annette Bradford, two sisters Bernice Strotter, Anita Jones, one sister in love Rev. Alberta Bosell, one brother Raymond Bradford (Margaret), a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many God children and a special care giver Damon Dewitt. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at New Life Fellowship Church, 301 Grand Blvd., Gary, IN. Pastor Charles Strong. Services in trusted to Gatling's Chapel, Chicago, Illinois.





