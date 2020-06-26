Rev. Danny L. Bradford
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Danny L. Bradford, a 19 year resident of Gary, IN. He was pastor emeritus of the New Bible Baptist Church where he faithfully served over 20 years. His love of people was evident in his spiritual teaching and leadership. Rev. Danny L. Bradford was born May 23, 1937 and he transitioned on June 19, 2020 surrounded by family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years Annette Bradford, two sisters Bernice Strotter, Anita Jones, one sister in love Rev. Alberta Bosell, one brother Raymond Bradford (Margaret), a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many God children and a special care giver Damon Dewitt. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at New Life Fellowship Church, 301 Grand Blvd., Gary, IN. Pastor Charles Strong. Services in trusted to Gatling's Chapel, Chicago, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Life Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gatling's Chapel
10133 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60628
(773) 881-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved