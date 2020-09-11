Brooks, Dantrell M., 23 of Gary, IN departed this life on September 5, 2020. He graduated from Calumet H.S. IN 2014 and was an employee of Arcelor Mittal.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents L.C. and Earnestine Williams; paternal grandfather Willis Brooks. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved mother Tonianette Williams Adenle, Indianapolis, IN. Father Derrick (Betty) Brooks of Crown Point, IN. Grandmother Betty Witherspoon of Merrillville, IN; Sisters Kellie Jones, Tisharra Roberts and Dekeeba Brooks all from Indianapolis, In. Derricka Brooks of Valparaiso, IN; Brother Derrick Brooks Jr. of Valparaiso, IN, Special Loving Friend Jacqueniece Whitehead, Special Cousins Tempest Williams and Michael Cunningham, and Special Buddies in life, Xavier Staples, Michael Reese, DeShawn Franklin and Thaddeus Linen. Visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Smith and Bizzell Funeral home, 4209 Grant St. Gary, Indiana 46408 from 12-8pm. Family hour from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Tree of life MB Church 2323 W. 11th Ave at 11 am. Masks are required. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com