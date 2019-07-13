Darcell Leroy Smith transitioned to join the Lord and family in Heaven on July 2, 2019, at his home, in Richfield, MN.



Darcell was born December 21, 1964 to Louise Smith and David Crockett in Gary, Indiana. He accepted the Lord into his life at a very young age. Darcell attended Roosevelt High School, class of 1982. He has had numerous jobs in the production and manufacturing industry until he became unable to work. He loved and cherished time with family more than anything! Darcell also loved music and sports.



Darcell leaves to cherish his memory: his Dear Grandmother, Annie Smith of Gary, IN; two sisters, Alisha Smith of Houston, TX and Alaina Smith of Gary, IN; one cousin/brother Alex(Carla)English of Atlanta,GA; an aunt, Annie P Butler, five nephews Raymonte' and De'Sean Tucker, DeVonte Hodge, and Nathan Smith all of Gary, IN; Trevon Heath of Houston, TX; two great nephews, DeSean and JaKobe Tucker; a great niece, Reign Tucker, God sister, Angela Morris of Minneapolis MN, and his very dear friend and companion Mildred Hamilton of Richfield, MN.



Darcell was happily reunited with his mother, Louise Smith; father, David Crockett; grandfather John Smith; two great grandmothers, Idessa Moss and Louise Williams.



The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.



Darcell will be truly missed.



www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com Published in the Post Tribune on July 13, 2019