Darcia Mitchell

Darcia (Candy) Mitchell, 65, of Merrillville, passed away on August 23, 2020. Darcia was born to the late Lemmie King-Ward and Edward Ward in Gary, In. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons; Arnell King, Sr., Kenneth (Shawanda) Bennett, Rance G. Mitchell, Jr., one sister; Marian May, four brothers; Roderick King, Montrell Ward, Quincy Ward, ShanaroWard, four aunts; Ruth (Warren) Kimbrough, Mary Johnson, Phyllis Carey, Dorothy Carey, two uncles; Joseph King, William Carey, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, special friend; Lester Harrison and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 Wake 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Western Christian Community Church 2826 W. 15th Avenue Gary, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





