Darius R. English Sr.
Darius Romano English was born to Herman and Marie English on October 25, 1967 in Gary, Indiana. He exchanged life for eternal rest on August 4, 2020. Darius attended West Side High School in Gary, IN and received his Diploma in North Carolina. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for four years. He later found his passion in helping people by being a sponsor for NA at the Gary Freedom House and working as an Addictions Technician at Regional Mental Health in East Chicago, IN. Darius will always be remembered as a down-to-earth, thoughtful man who did his best to be the best person he could be and to help anyone he could. Visitation-Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9-11a.m. with funeral service following at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Gonna miss u so much bro.
Ruben
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vernita Collins
