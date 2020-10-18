Beloved mother of Dana Wise-Gray, Melvin Wise Jr., and Carmen Wise-Cain, grandmother of Dereck (Delois) Gray the second, Dajan Wise Gray, Delorean Wise Gray, Darcia (Arthur) Mathis, Deana Wise Gray, Jasmin (Montaye) Williams, Melvin Wise III, Billy Wise, Elexas Wise, Gavonni Johnson, Joshua Cain, Deja Cain, great-grandmother of Antoine Hawkins Jr., Ashton Morgan, Vanessa Mathis, Jada Mathis, Arthur



Mathis Jr., Dereck Gray III, Amiera Miller, Sophia Sigur, Lauren Sigur, Jaliyah Wise, Billy Wise Jr, Melvin Wise IV, Mi'Yale Wise, Maya Cain, aunt of very special niece Rita Colquitt, and sister of Shirley Williams.



Preceded in death by parents Fredrick Smith and Arbelia Smith, five siblings and husband Melvin Wise Sr. Homegoing Celebration is Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Located at Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle, 4078 Lincoln St, Gary, IN 46408. Family hour is at 10:00 am. Service is at 11:00 am.





