Darrell A. Bodie Sr. was born on June 9, 1951 to John W. and Annis L. Bodie in Gary, Indiana and went home to be with The Lord on September 10, 2020. He was the youngest of three children. He was a graduate of Emerson High School and Culver-Stockton College. He worked as a Head Industrial Engineer for U.S. Steel for eleven years before joining Gary Community School Corporation as an educator for thirty-five years. He also was an assistant and head coach for William A. Wirt High School. Darrell touched so many lives during his time on this earth and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his loving memory; Darrell A. (Erica) Bodie Jr. Of Illinois, Candice V. Bodie of Nevada, sister Kaye Tuck Buchanan of Indiana brother John A. (Veronica) Bodie of Texas, three nephews; Japhus Buchanan of Gary, Duane (Jennifer) Buchanan of Maryland, John A. Bodie III. of Indiana, niece Cassandra Stewart of Oklahoma. He also leaves loving cousin Geraldine Shorter of Illinois, godchildren; Toyi M. (Jeff) Tanner of Indiana, Kelly J. (Wendy) Person of Georgia and other grand nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.
Visitation, Friday, September 25th 2020 from 12-8 p.m, family hour 6-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St. Gary, In 46408. Funeral Services will be held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore St. Gary, IN 46407 Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 11am. We ask that everyone wear masks according to state guidelines. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com