Darrell A. Bodie, Sr.
1951 - 2020
Darrell A. Bodie Sr. was born on June 9, 1951 to John W. and Annis L. Bodie in Gary, Indiana and went home to be with The Lord on September 10, 2020. He was the youngest of three children. He was a graduate of Emerson High School and Culver-Stockton College. He worked as a Head Industrial Engineer for U.S. Steel for eleven years before joining Gary Community School Corporation as an educator for thirty-five years. He also was an assistant and head coach for William A. Wirt High School. Darrell touched so many lives during his time on this earth and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his loving memory; Darrell A. (Erica) Bodie Jr. Of Illinois, Candice V. Bodie of Nevada, sister Kaye Tuck Buchanan of Indiana brother John A. (Veronica) Bodie of Texas, three nephews; Japhus Buchanan of Gary, Duane (Jennifer) Buchanan of Maryland, John A. Bodie III. of Indiana, niece Cassandra Stewart of Oklahoma. He also leaves loving cousin Geraldine Shorter of Illinois, godchildren; Toyi M. (Jeff) Tanner of Indiana, Kelly J. (Wendy) Person of Georgia and other grand nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Visitation, Friday, September 25th 2020 from 12-8 p.m, family hour 6-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St. Gary, In 46408. Funeral Services will be held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore St. Gary, IN 46407 Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 11am. We ask that everyone wear masks according to state guidelines. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
September 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lorraine Friley Malone
Classmate
September 22, 2020
Your classes had wonderful memories for me. R.I.P. Mr. Bodie. Thank u for all you've done for us
Kenna
Student
September 21, 2020
Mr. Bodie was one of my favorite teachers. I regret not being able to talk with him before he passed. My condolences to his family.
Jeff Seeger
Student
September 21, 2020
Mr. Boddie was one of the best teachers in Gary Public school system!!!!! He will truly be missed.
Ajhee
Student
September 21, 2020
We love you Mr.Bodie ❤❤❤
N/A
Teacher
September 21, 2020
Thank you MR. Bodie for your contribution too my growth not only as a student but a man Great describes you. My deepest condolences too your family and friends

MSGT, ANTON REDMON
US. ARMY , RETIRED
VICENZA, ITALY
Anton Redmon
September 21, 2020
Mr Bodie was my Career
Explorations teacher at Tolleston Middle School in the early 2000s and he was one my favorite teachers. He always had a good lesson about life and he was one of the coolest teachers I ever had! So sad to know you have passed on but you definitely left your mark here on earth. Rest on Mr Bodie!
Joi J
Student
September 21, 2020
I’m truly sad that Darrell has passed. I was lucky enough to catch up with him last year for our 50th college football reunion. I met his son and it was a thrill for me to see him again after so many years. He was always a gentleman and he was a proud man. I wish his family, his son Darrell only the best and I’m truly sorry he is gone.
Dan Schmelter
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Mr. Bodie was a joy to work with. He really cared for the students. May God give the family his peace through the fond memories.
Regina Duncan
Coworker
