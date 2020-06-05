Bishop Dr. Darrell D. Robinson was born March 22, 1956 in Gary, IN, to the union of William and Alberta Foster Robinson. He was preceded in death by both parents, and three siblings; Cynthia Robinson-Scott, Ronald Robinson, Stacey Foster. Bishop Robinson graduated from West High School, Gary, IN, Class of 1974. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Master's in Science of Education from Purdue Calumet University, Hammond, IN. He was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Pastoral Counseling from Shekinah Glory Theological Seminary and Institute, an affiliate of Bible Institute of America, Inc., Chicago, IL. He was employed by Lake County Government, Crown Point, IN, as a Licensed Mental Health Technician. He also served on the Board of Commissioners, City of Gary, IN. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in the Summer of 1993, and was licensed as a Minister September 29, 1996, under Pastor David Pugh, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, East Chicago, IN. He was ordained under Bishop Loronzo Henderson, Potter's House for Restoration, Chicago, IL, on November 20, 2009. He received Bishopship under Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw, Prelate of Global Alliance Kingdom International Network Ministries (G.A.K.I.N.M), Chicago, Il., in October 2005. Bishop Robinson, along with wife, Evangelist L. Robinson, co-founded Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc., where he served tirelessly as Pastor until God called him home. Bishop Robinson's memory will be cherished by his wife, Leslie; four loving children; Leontanette (Nathaniel Terrill) Perry-Houston; Kris (Earl, Jr.) Hall; Willie L. Terry Jr. (LaToya); Candace Bowe, fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Carla (Karl) Knox, Petersburg, IL.; Pastor James Foster (Tometra); Mikell Robinson, a host of nieces, one nephew, church family, and friends. All Services Saturday June 6,2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Agape Tabernacle 1500 E. 49th Ave Gary,In. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store