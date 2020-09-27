Darrell Harrison Grigsby was born October 3, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to the late Daniel Grigsby and Ruby Lee Grigsby. He passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Darrell was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of "1977" and was employed at Wal-Mart. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Grigsby and Ruby Lee Grigsby, Aunts Idella Grigsby Figgures, Fredoria Swan Johnson and Ivery Grigsby Walters; Uncles John Grigsby and Lester Grigsby; grandparents Harrison Grigsby and Rose Grigsby; Brother Vincent Grigsby and sister-in-law Rose Grigsby. Darrell leaves to cherish his memories siblings Denise Sanders. Clurice Davis, Glenda Grigsby and Keith Grigsby; Uncles Walter Grigsby, Arlenzer Grigsby and Jerry Harper; Aunts Margaret Jones and Betty Wilburn; special friends John Scott and Carolyn Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday September 28, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.