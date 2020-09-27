1/
Darrell Harrison Grigsby
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Harrison Grigsby was born October 3, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to the late Daniel Grigsby and Ruby Lee Grigsby. He passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Darrell was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of "1977" and was employed at Wal-Mart. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Grigsby and Ruby Lee Grigsby, Aunts Idella Grigsby Figgures, Fredoria Swan Johnson and Ivery Grigsby Walters; Uncles John Grigsby and Lester Grigsby; grandparents Harrison Grigsby and Rose Grigsby; Brother Vincent Grigsby and sister-in-law Rose Grigsby. Darrell leaves to cherish his memories siblings Denise Sanders. Clurice Davis, Glenda Grigsby and Keith Grigsby; Uncles Walter Grigsby, Arlenzer Grigsby and Jerry Harper; Aunts Margaret Jones and Betty Wilburn; special friends John Scott and Carolyn Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday September 28, 2020 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved