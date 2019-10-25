|
Darren "Duke" Jones, 58, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Gary, Indiana, passed away October 19, 2019. He was a 1979 graduate of Horace Mann High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Darren was preceded in death by his loving mother, Betty (Fullilove) Jones. He is survived by his father, James; siblings, Denise and Dwayne; loving wife, Patrice; sons, Darren (Kimberly), Dominick (Dejoire), Dimitri, Daryus (Andrew), and Dev'Ric; honorary daughter, Brittany Hall; 8 grandchildren; ex-wife and friend, Debra Jarrett-Jones; and a host of beloved family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church in East St Louis, IL.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019