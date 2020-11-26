1/1
Darrien Hillary Williams
left us way too soon on November 9, 2020 at the age of 41. Darrien loved God and her son, Desmond with all of her heart. Darrien, AKA "The Lion", graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of '1997' and from Florida Memorial University, with degrees in Chemistry and Biology. Darrien had many friends she cherished dearly. Darrien fought for ALL people!! In 2013, she became the Union 142 Rep. at National Association of Letter Carriers and in 2014, Formal Step A Rep. at US Postal Service, winning most of the cases for the workers she fought for. The Post Office Union was her family away from home and she loved every one dearly! She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Desmond Charles Dillahunt; mother and stepfather: Sandra Williams and Boris Denham; brothers: Brian (Alexandra), Ra'Jon, Darryl, Dariel, Lukeus, Mckenzie, She'ra, & Amber; uncle, Charles Lewis Hill; aunts: Jacquie Rubie (Blake), & Ruby Hull (Shedrick), a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends, close friends: Mark Eggleston and Abby Avilla. Come & Go Visitation: Friday, November 27, 2020 from noon-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Saturday, November 28, 2020 @ 12:00 p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Mask Required



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
