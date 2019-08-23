|
was born June 18, 1957 at Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana to Willie Parker Jr. and Margaret Parker. He attended Emerson High School. He worked at Miller Beach Terrace in his early years, also did construction work. Darry was preceded in death by both parents: Willie and Margaret Parker and brother, Willie Earl Parker III. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Trivell Parker of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Whitney Parker of Minneapolis, MN; step-daughter, Kandace (Leon) Nickson of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Ethel Palmer of Minneapolis, MN; 3 brothers: Jimmie Gross, Jack Parker, and Roy Lee Parker, all of Gary, IN; six grandchildren, six aunts, 2 uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation: Monday, August 26, 2019 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., held at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019