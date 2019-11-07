|
Darryl A. Stinson age 19 passed away Thursday October 31,2019 in Indianapolis,In. He was born March 31, 2000 to Darryl Stinson and Fayva Jones in East Chicago, Indiana. D. J. attended WestSide High School.He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother Geraldine Williams, Paternal Grandfather Robert Morris, Cousin Jeff Lowe.Darryl leaves to cherish his memories mother Fayva Jones (Keith Jones) and father Darryl Stinson, sibling: sister Mariah Payton(Domonique), brother Da'shawn Stinson, Special Friend Bryonna Jackson(Tre'Jon Langston) Niece Nariyah, Best Friends: Kamron Vanhorn, Dwain Johnson, Quan, Mike, Grandmother Dorothy Jones, Grandfather Felton Payton(Tracey) Grandmother Frances Stinson, God Parents Maria and Bobby Jordan. A host of Aunts and Uncles; Nakeia, Taneisha, Maris, Jermaine, Javaris Stinson, Bryant Chandler, Stephant (Tasha), Stanley Payton (Deirdra), Brandon (Cherry) and Rashaun Irving. Visitation Friday October 8,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday October 9,2019 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019