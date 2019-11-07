Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Stinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl A. Stinson


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darryl A. Stinson Obituary
Darryl A. Stinson age 19 passed away Thursday October 31,2019 in Indianapolis,In. He was born March 31, 2000 to Darryl Stinson and Fayva Jones in East Chicago, Indiana. D. J. attended WestSide High School.He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother Geraldine Williams, Paternal Grandfather Robert Morris, Cousin Jeff Lowe.Darryl leaves to cherish his memories mother Fayva Jones (Keith Jones) and father Darryl Stinson, sibling: sister Mariah Payton(Domonique), brother Da'shawn Stinson, Special Friend Bryonna Jackson(Tre'Jon Langston) Niece Nariyah, Best Friends: Kamron Vanhorn, Dwain Johnson, Quan, Mike, Grandmother Dorothy Jones, Grandfather Felton Payton(Tracey) Grandmother Frances Stinson, God Parents Maria and Bobby Jordan. A host of Aunts and Uncles; Nakeia, Taneisha, Maris, Jermaine, Javaris Stinson, Bryant Chandler, Stephant (Tasha), Stanley Payton (Deirdra), Brandon (Cherry) and Rashaun Irving. Visitation Friday October 8,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday October 9,2019 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -